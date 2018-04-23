Newnan residents concerned about the cost of recent Neo-Nazi rally

Newnan streets are once again quiet now that barricades have been removed and the crowds of counter-protesters and Neo-Nazis are gone.

A sharp contrast to Saturday when a handful of Nazis and thousands of counter-protesters packed the streets.

"You have to see it in order to understand it. They had a whole wall of police officers around the court house square, they were going to let no one mess with the court house square or the monuments," says Newnan Resident Mr. Personality.

Over the weekend there were snipers on roof tops and officers in riot gear. Officers, deputies and S.W.A.T. team members also made their presence known as they patrolled the streets

All of which comes with a hefty price tag, and the city of Newnan will have to foot the bill.

"All they did to get in here was a $50 permit and tax prayers will have to pay for all this, the police force and everything."

The multi-agency Nazi rally response has an estimated cost well into the hundreds of thousands, according to city officials in a statement.

But hefty price tag or not many residents are happy with the city's response.

"It's something we have not experienced but we were prepared for it and I think we handled it very well, says Elizabeth Beers. "It would have cost us a lot more if we didn't do it because it would have cost us more in court cost. It would have cost us more in damages."