Sheriff's Office believes mom absconded with newborn son

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered newborn.

Sage Cooper, who is just over a month old, was last seen at 9212 Oak Pride Court in Tampa with his mother, Kaitlynn Lovel, 25.

HCSO says that there is a court order pick up for Sage, and it is believed that his mother, Kaitlynn has absconded with him. It is also believed that Kaitlynn and Sage are traveling with Sage's father, David Cooper, 32, who has an active warrant for Failure to Appear for Domestic Violence and an out of state warrant for narcotics.

The newborn and couple are being sought by law enforcement from Illinois. When authorities saw on social media that the couple was in Tampa Bay, they contacted Hillsborough County Child Services. Their connection to the Tampa Bay area is unknown at this time.

The couple may be driving in a 2004 Bronze Nissan Altima, with Florida tag JJEM73.

Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of Sage or his parents is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.