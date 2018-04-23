Clear

Police: Stepdaughter allegedly shoots, kills stepfather in Manitowoc

Manitowoc Police have released new information about a suspicious death.Police say this happened on Friday in ...

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 5:14 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 8:46 PM

Manitowoc Police have released new information about a suspicious death.

Scroll for more content...

Police say this happened on Friday in the early afternoon, in the 900 block of South 11th Street.

During a news conference Monday, police say a 24-year-old stepdaughter allegedly shot and killed her 49-year-old stepfather.

Police say on Friday, the suspect led them on a four-minute high speed chase and was then taken into custody.

At this point, police say there is not a motive.

There are no other suspects and charges are pending.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It