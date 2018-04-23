Police: Stepdaughter allegedly shoots, kills stepfather in Manitowoc

Manitowoc Police have released new information about a suspicious death.

Police say this happened on Friday in the early afternoon, in the 900 block of South 11th Street.

During a news conference Monday, police say a 24-year-old stepdaughter allegedly shot and killed her 49-year-old stepfather.

Police say on Friday, the suspect led them on a four-minute high speed chase and was then taken into custody.

At this point, police say there is not a motive.

There are no other suspects and charges are pending.