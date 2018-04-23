Clear

At least 11 children hurt when school bus, other vehicles crash

At least 11 children were injured Monday afternoon when a school bus and several other vehicles collided on Winton Ro...

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 4:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 8:47 PM

At least 11 children were injured Monday afternoon when a school bus and several other vehicles collided on Winton Road.

Scroll for more content...

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Dutch Colony Drive. Five vehicles were involved, Worley said.

None of the children's injuries was life-threatening, according to Cincinnati Public Schools spokeswoman Lauren Worley. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The bus serves Pleasant Hill Academy on North Bend Road. It took down electrical lines when it hit a utility pole.

Worley also said a non-student was hurt but referred questions about that victim to Cincinnati police.

Lt. Steve Saunders indicated a 3- or 4-year-old child was ejected from a vehicle.

Pleasant Hill Academy Principal Shauna McDowell was at the scene Monday to be with students. Parents and guardians with children who were supposed to be on bus route 48 can pick them up at Winton Academy, 4750 Winton Road.

Winton Road will remain closed through the evening rush hour.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It