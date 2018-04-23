Clear

Couple Accused of Stabbing Each Other

A husband and wife are facing charges after police say they stabbed each other with kitchen knives during an argument...

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 8:48 PM

A husband and wife are facing charges after police say they stabbed each other with kitchen knives during an argument.

Jamel Chicon, 55, and Francis Chicon, 49, of Hazleton are charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

Hazleton police say they responded to the home along West Diamond Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday.

That's where they say Jamel Chicon stabbed Francis Chicon, and in return, he threw a brick at her and stabbed her back.

Both face aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment charges.

