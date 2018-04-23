'OMG...It's a Robot' student Lego team is going to worlds

"Oh My Gosh...It's a Robot" is the team name of the Kennedy LEGO League chapter, which will compete against 1,400 teams from 62 countries at FIRST LEGO League Competition in Detroit, Mich. April 25-28.

The team advanced after winning the state competition in February. The team is made up of six boys, grades 4th through 6th and are 6th graders Ian Candy and Griffin Terras. 5th graders Brandon Mindemann, Asher Novak, Regean Jorgenson and 4th grader Donghwa Shin.

The team practices Monday and Thursday evenings at Kennedy Elementary. The team coaches are, Jessica Candy, Tessa Terras, Eric Jorgenson, Yoonchul Shin and Jennifer Lindsay.

Every year, FIRST LEGO League releases a challenge, which is based on a real-world scientific topic. This years challenge was to find ways to improve the way people find, transport, use or dispose of water. The team came up with a solution to filter water that goes in into storm drains, which goes back into the Red River.

Griffen Terras said he's looking forward to meeting other teams from different countries. Ian Candy said the best part of FIRST LEGO League is coming together with the team, but when it comes to competition, "I get a little serious, but I still have fun."

For Asher Novak he gained a new friend from the team. "I did not know Donghwa until LEGO League this year and now I'm great friends with him."

Coach Jessica Candy said the team wouldn't be able to do the program without the help of donors. "John Deere is our number one sponsor. They insure we have robots for the kids every season and helps pay our entry fee at the world championship. We have many other sponsors that help us as well."

The Kennedy program is in its fourth year.

Candy said, "We've been fortunate to have such success in our program, which has been exciting."