30 vehicles experience flat tires on Interstate 95 northbound in Palm Beach County

The Florida Highway Patrol said 30 vehicles experienced flat tires Monday morning on Interstate 95 northbound in Palm Beach County after steel rods fell off a semi.

FHP said the truck and trailer dropped the rods onto the I-95 northbound lanes between Lantana Road and Southern Boulevard.

FHP said troopers assisted all of the affected drivers. Some cars had damage to the rims.

As of 8:41 a.m., FHP said there was no longer any debris on the road, but troopers were still looking on the shoulders of I-95 to make sure all of the steel rods are picked up.

"I was stuck between a semi and another regular truck and I couldn't go anywhere, so I had to take it head on. (My vehicle suffered) damage to the headlight, flat tire, damage to the bumper. Hopefully nothing else is damaged," said driver Christian Gonzalez.

FHP spokesman Lt. Alvaro A. Feola said it's unclear what type of truck was responsible for the incident. Feola said the driver could face charges and a citation.

"We do not have information on the truck or its driver. If anyone has information, please call FHP," said Feola.