Accused Facebook live killer has long, violent past

The murder of Rannita "NuNu" Williams sent shockwaves through the community.

Scroll for more content...

A live Facebook video on April 12 showed the 27-year-old mother of three cowering in fear inside a home on Natalie Street. A man paced in the background.

"Everybody wanna be famous," the man says. "I'm gonna make you famous."

"You think I'm worried about the police right now?" he asks at one point.

Eventually, the man fires six shots. His shadow appears on the wall, holding a long-barreled gun.

"Stop, Johnathan," Williams said, before she and the cell phone recording the video fell to the floor.

"Game over, bitch," the man said.

The video ended. It was removed from Facebook that afternoon.

Police say the man in the video was Johnathan Robinson, Williams' ex-boyfriend, whose mugshots can fill a photo album.

There was a robbery charge in 2000, when Robinson was 18 years old.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison. He was paroled after two.

In 2003, a man was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting. Robinson was charged in the shooting, but those charges were eventually dismissed. Prosecutors said the case was weak and the witnesses were shaky.

Eight months later, Robinson was arrested again for shooting a different man in the leg. Robinson and the victim were involved in a long-running dispute. He plea bargained to a lesser charge of battery, and served seven years in prison.

When Robinson got out, his rap sheet got longer.

Drug charges were dismissed. There was a lack of evidence.

Another robbery charge was dismissed. The victim's story didn't add up.

Then there was a list of misdemeanor charges, from traffic violations to bring drunk in public, that grew over the years.

"I think … the crimes that were violent crimes -- that were felony crimes -- were sentenced appropriately," said Rod Demery, an investigator for the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office. "I mean, he did 10 years in prison. That's a fact."

While the DA's office waits for police reports from the April 12 incident to come in, Demery is looking into Robinson's past, and how many breaks he's managed to get.

"I think it's time and chance," Demery said. "I think his victims were selective. And I think the fact that if he would have committed some of the crimes that he would have committed upon people who are hardworking citizens, especially in the robbery and the other cases, then he absolutely would have suffered proper consequences."

Demery said the robberies and the shootings are all distractions from the real problem, because the murder of Rannita Williams wasn't the first time Robinson attacked a woman.

The first recorded case was May 24, 2015, involving a longtime girlfriend.

According to Shreveport police, Robinson rammed the woman's car while she was driving, and followed her to a home she said they shared on Arlington Avenue.

When witnesses called police to the house, officers saw Robinson beating the woman, who was screaming for help, and forced their way inside.

The reports say Robinson used his girlfriend as a human shield and told them he was armed. Officers got her away from him, and used their Tasers to get him under control.

Robinson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic abuse battery. False imprisonment charges were dropped.

He was sentenced in late 2016 to a year of probation.

Three months later, Robinson assaulted the woman again, and she called police.

That violated his probation and he went to jail for 60 days.

Demery said his sentence for the 2015 incident could have been worse, but the victim didn't cooperate.

He said that's too often the case when prosecuting domestic violence.

"I just don't think (victims) have the ability to make a proper decision, especially when they're so emotionally involved, or frayed, or dependent, or all these things that make them victims in the first place," Demery said.

Demery said the same thing happened with Rannita Williams less than a year before she was killed.

"There was a report in August of 2017," Demery said. "Miss Williams reported that Mr. Robinson grabbed her by the throat as she was sitting in the vehicle."

According to Demery, Williams had red marks on her neck when police arrived. But by then, she didn't want to press charges. The case was closed without an arrest.

Demery believes that had the woman from the 2015 incident chosen to press charges, Robinson could still be in prison.

Demery said he'd like to see reform in the way domestic violence cases are handled by the criminal justice system.

"I don't believe that the victim of a domestic violence incident should have very much say in whether this person is prosecuted or not," Demery said. "Clearly, we've learned that people who are actually victimized by their partners and their relationships sometimes have a clouded judgment when it comes time for that person to be prosecuted.

Williams no longer has a voice. The DA will determine how Robinson is prosecuted.

Robinson's charges include second degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

He's also charged with seven counts of attempted murder: one for each police officer he allegedly tried to shoot when they came to the home on Natalie Street. One officer, Robert Entrekin, was hit in the wrist and is recovering.

The DA's office hasn't determined whether it will seek the death penalty for Robinson, but it is a possibility.

"I'm pretty confident he will never set foot on the street again," Demery said.

Caddo's Chief Public Defender, Pam Smart, said her office is in the very early stages of gathering information on Robinson. She said his priors will likely play a role in the case.

"You can't just stop there, because you've got to look at the whole set of circumstances on anything, or you're not doing your job," Smart said. "That's why there's a presumption of innocence. I know there's the Facebook video and all that, but there's so many other things that so many people discount in the criminal justice system, and you've got to look at all of that."

Robinson is in jail, held on $2.5 million bond.

Prosecutors are preparing to present the case to a grand jury as early as May.