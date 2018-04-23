Video shows St. Louis middle school student bullying girl wearing hijab

A video shared more than 1,000 times on Facebook shows a vile moment Wednesday between two St. Louis middle school students.

Both of the girls are students at Long International Middle School, which is part of the St. Louis Public School District (SLPS).

One of the girls is seen and heard yelling expletives and offensive works at another girl, who is wearing a hijab.

The video was originally captured on Snapchat and later posted to Facebook.

The girl wearing pink is seen yelling things like, "go back to where the [expletive] you came from." Images from the video show the girl wearing the hijab putting her face in her hands and asks the bully to stop screaming at her.

The person who posted the video to Facebook said they are trying to spread awareness about bullying.

SLPS said they are aware of the incident that happened Wednesday. They were made aware of it the next day and said they took immediate action to address the situation. However, the district would not publicly disclose if any student was suspended or expelled.

Communication Director of SLPS Meredith Pierce issued this statement regarding the incident:

"Saint Louis Public Schools is aware of an incident that occurred at Long International Middle School on Wednesday in which a student took a cell phone video of one student using inappropriate speech and harassing another student. The video was posted to social media Wednesday night, and when this incident was brought to our attention on Thursday, the district immediately took steps to address the situation.

"The District is handling this matter in accordance with State law and District policies regarding bullying.

"SLPS has a ZERO tolerance policy when it comes to bullying, and we are committed to providing safe and caring schools for ALL students to learn."