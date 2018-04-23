Off-duty Detroit cop charged for allegedly assaulting girlfriend, pulling gun

An off-duty Detroit police officer is facing several charges for an incident in Greektown over the weekend where he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and pulled a gun.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, 25-year-old Willie Fortner allegedly assaulted his 22-year-old girlfriend around 2:15 a.m.

A 29-year-old man and 20-year-old man saw Fortner allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and intervened to try and protect her.

Worthy says that Fortner then got into a verbal argument with the men before going to the trunk of his car, pulling out a handgun and pointing it at them.

Officers were dispatched to the location and arrested him.

He is charged with two counts of felonious assault, two counts of felony firearm and one county of misdemeanor domestic violence.