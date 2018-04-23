Daughter turns car into billboard to help dad find a kidney in Las Vegas

A valley woman desperate to find a kidney for her father has turned her car into a mobile billboard hoping to find a match.

Peter Bermudez has been working in construction ever since he was 15 years old, even losing one of his fingers in a saw accident. He also had a hand in some of the biggest casino projects in Las Vegas, including the Mandalay Bay.

It's how he worked to support his family for years, until recently kidney failure sidelined him. He had to go on dialysis, and now has Stage 2 kidney failure. He's on the transplant list, but says many people die before they make it to the front of the line.

It's why his daughter, Elleynor got an idea. She painted on both of the family cars a message -- "Dad needs kidney donor." She listed his O blood type to be specific.

She says she makes a point of trying to drive it around the Strip to get the most exposure, hoping a hero will see it.

"My dad is definitely my number one hero but you know the person who give that kidney will definitely share that spot with him," Bermudez says.

As for Bermudez, he says if he gets his kidney, it will be immediately put to good use.

"I really would like to get out of retirement and go back to work," he says.

If you're interested in contacting the Bermudez family to donate a kidney, you can reach them at (702) 747-0196. The donor must have O-blood type.