5 things for April 23: Nashville shooting, North Korea, Kate Middleton

Earth Day is over, but there are some super simple things you can do every day to show our planet some love. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Nashville shooting

Nashville's hailing a hero and looking for a shooter after a gunman killed four people in a rampage at a Waffle House. Here's what happened: A nearly naked man opened fire early yesterday morning in a Waffle House in Nashville's Antioch neighborhood. A customer, James Shaw Jr., first ducked into a bathroom, then rushed the gunman when there was a pause in the shooting. Police said Shaw wrestled the assault rifle away and tossed it over the counter. Shaw was grazed by a bullet. He also burned his right hand grabbing the barrel of the weapon.

The suspected gunman, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, ran away, and is now one of Tennessee's 10 Most Wanted fugitives. Police think he still has two more weapons on him, so they're urging folks in Antioch -- which has had two mass shootings in seven months -- to be cautious as authorities search for him. Last year, Reinking was arrested near the White House for trespassing. He had told the Secret Service he needed to meet with President Trump.

So far, we know very little about the victims beyond their names: Waffle House employee Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; customer Joe R. Perez, 20, of Nashville; Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch and DeEbony Groves, 21 of Gallatin, Tennessee.

2. North Korea

If North Korea wants economic sanctions lifted, it'll have to dismantle its nuclear arsenal first. President Trump will make that demand of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when the two meet in late May or early June, the Wall Street Journal reported. North Korea has said it'll stop testing nukes and missiles and would close a nuclear test site, but it hasn't said anything about dumping its nuclear arsenal.

So can the US take these overtures from the North seriously? Well, a North Korean source told CNN that Kim is committed to the path of denuclearization and wants to focus on improving his nation's economy. South Korea made a little gesture of its own ahead of the summit this week between the nation's two leaders. It has shut off the loudspeakers that blast propaganda across the militarized border with the North.

3. Afghanistan blast

There's been yet another terrorist attack in Kabul. The latest violence to hit the country's capital occurred over the weekend, when a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the gate of a voter registration center. Fifty-seven people, including at least five children, were killed and more than 100 others were injured. ISIS claimed responsibility for the carnage; Afghanistan's chief executive vowed that "terrorists won't win against the will of the Afghan people." There have been at least five other major attacks in Kabul this year that have killed nearly 200 people.

4. Nicaragua protests

After days of protests, Nicaragua's President said enough. President Daniel Ortega scrapped a controversial pension reform plan after days of sometimes violent demonstrations that killed dozens. The government had OK'd the plan last week in an effort to stop the widening deficit in the social security system. The changes increased contributions into the social security system by workers and employers but reduced the pensions of retired workers. Over the weekend, Ortega pulled the plug on the plan, after the clashes between protesters and security forces on the streets of the capital of Managua.

5. Jack Johnson

Looks like the drive to get the late boxer Jack Johnson a pardon picked up a big-time supporter: the President of the United States. President Trump tweeted that he was weighing whether or not to grant a posthumous pardon to Johnson, the first African-American world heavyweight boxing champion. Johnson's life and career were thrown into chaos in 1913 after he was convicted under a human trafficking law for taking his white girlfriend across state lines for "immoral" purposes. Critics say the law was used in racially motivated prosecutions of blacks. Johnson died in 1946.

Royal (baby) watch

Kate Middleton is in labor. The Duchess of Cambridge, pregnant with her third child, has been admitted to St. Mary's Hospital in London, Kensington Palace tweeted this morning.