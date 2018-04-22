Woodfin brush fire burns 50 acres, put out Sunday afternoon

Around 12:30 on Sunday, a Woodfin brush fire that grew to burn 50 acres is completely out, authorities tell News 13.

Crews fought the fire off of Baird Cove Road in Woodfin Saturday and Sunday.

The fire might have been caused by a controlled burn that spread into some nearby woods.

Buncombe County EOC Director Jerry Vehaun confirms there were two controlled burns going on Saturday afternoon. He says A-B Tech was just wrapping up a supervised training exercise, and also that a neighbor was burning on his own property.

There were no injuries and no structures were threatened, but heavy smoke and a chopper bringing in bucketloads of water had nearby residents concerned.

Video: Kathy Stillwell Young

A helicopter flew in water from Beaver Lake, and a spotter plane was used during daylight hours.

About 20 departments, mostly from Buncombe County, were involved in the effort as crews watched the fire overnight and continued work Sunday morning.

Officials say the NC Forest Service and county fire marshal will determine an exact cause as soon as it is safe enough to investigate.