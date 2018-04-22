Dreams come true for Brookfield special needs student heading to prom

It's prom weekend in Waukesha County and for one boy with special needs it's going to be a night to remember.

Brandon Cimbalnik wanted to go to Brookfield Central High School's Junior Prom but didn't have a date. Little did the Brandon know his best friend would go above and beyond to make it happen. A few weeks ago, students Myles Mahnke and Myles' girlfriend Kaylie Milton surprised Brandon with a promposal, asking him to prom.

Brandon is thrilled to hit this high school milestone with the rest of his classmates Saturday night, especially Myles and Kaylie.

"I'm so excited I got this dude coming with," Brandon said. "What about me?" Kaylie chimed in. "And, you," Brandon said laughing.

Brandon has Down syndrome. Myles and Kaylie wanted to make sure Brandon has the same experience the other students else have.

"For someone like Brandon I thought it would mean the world to him. Most people don't understand that," Myles said.

Myles and Brandon met this year after Myles invited Brandon to sit with him in the school's cafeteria.

"It just took a 'hey do you want to sit by us,' and now I think I've gotten a best friend," Myles said.

That meal sparked a special bond between the two of them.

"He always just lightens your mood. He's always there for everyone. Having someone like Brandon is pretty awesome," Mahnke said.

Brandon has been getting support from the Brookfield community too. Brookfield Central High School donated their prom tickets, he got a free haircut from VICI Capilli Salon & Spa and Men's Warehouse in Brookfield gave him a free tuxedo rental.

The two can't wait to hit the dance floor Saturday night. Brandon's sister, Nicole, has been teaching him some moves to impress the ladies.

"We're going to show them all of our moves," Myles said. "Oh yeah!" Brandon agreed.

Now, the three of them can't wait to walk into prom in style.

"Brandon's not special," Myles said. "He's unique."