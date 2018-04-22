Hillsborough detectives look for woman involved in school bus road rage incident

Hillsborough County detectives are working to identify a woman seen on surveillance video banging on the glass of a school bus door in an apparent road rage incident.

Deputies said that the bus was occupied by students with special needs. The children on the bus attended Caminiti Exceptional Center.

The school's bus driver, Sidonie West, isn't sure why the woman became so angry.

"She started pounding on the door with her fist and kicking the door and shattered the window," said West.

West has worked for the school district for 18 years.

Deputies said the incident happened on April 12th around 4:25 p.m. An unidentified female abruptly stopped her vehicle in front of a Hillsborough County Schools Bus, causing the bus to make an abrupt stop on Sheldon Road.

Deputies say that the unknown female driver exited what they believe to be a black Nissan Altima and started banging on the bi-fold doors of the bus while shouting profanities.

The bus driver refused to open the bi-fold door, therefore the female kicked the bottom window of the door causing it to crack, according to deputies. Approximately $250 worth of damage was done.

"I had screaming, crying - very upset children so she was out there possibly saying things no one wanted to hear," said West.

The incident appears to have been caused by the suspect's road rage, according to HCSO.

"I know with my special needs sister if something scares her one time she may not want to go again, those kids may be scared to go on a bus again," said Obi Akaniru, whose sister attends Caminiti Exceptional Center.

The suspect is described as Hispanic-White female, 25-35 years old, black curly hair pulled back, wearing glasses and wearing blue medical scrubs. Deputies said she faces criminal mischief charges.

Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.