Tainted synthetic weed in Milwaukee causing 'severe bleeding' and other problems

Synthetic weed tainted with rat poison has made its way to Milwaukee and it's been linked to at least three illnesses...

Posted: Apr. 22, 2018 12:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2018 9:56 PM

Synthetic weed tainted with rat poison has made its way to Milwaukee and it's been linked to at least three illnesses in the city in 24 hours.

Dr. Jon Meiman with the state health department says the effects of the fake drug can be "unpredictable," with side effects ranging from nausea to seizures and even death.

"The synthetic cannabinoids that we're seeing here are causing severe bleeding, and that's very unusual," Meiman said.

The synthetic pot can be found at gas stations and other convenience stores sold under names like K2 or Spice.

The drug is meant to minim the effects of marijuana but can be far more dangerous.

"They work on the same parts of the brain that marijuana does, but they can have very different effects depending on the specific chemicals," Meiman said.

The health department says it's sent two people to the hospital in Milwaukee. In nearby Chicago, the poison-laced product is linked to three deaths.

Health officials are trying to trace the source of the rat poison-synthetic pot.

