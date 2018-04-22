China 'welcomes' Mnuchin's offer to hold trade talks in Beijing

China said Sunday it would "welcome" direct trade talks with the United States in Beijing.

"China has received a message from the US about its willingness to hold bilateral trade talks in Beijing," the Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a brief statement Sunday. "China welcomes this move."

The message comes one day after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would consider a trip to China, and is "cautiously optimistic" the United States could broker a trade deal with Beijing.

"A trip is under consideration," Mnuchin told reporters at a press conference in Washington DC on Saturday. "I'm not going to make a comment on timing, nor do I have anything confirmed."

On the sidelines of the IMF World Bank spring meeting, Mnuchin met with Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, where they discussed China's central bank, not trade, the secretary said.

When asked if a trip to Beijing signaled a positive direction in talks, a senior Treasury official told reporters he would echo the secretary's message that talks between the two countries have been "encouraging."

Tensions between the world's two biggest trading partners have rattled financial markets and elevated concerns of a trade war. The Trump administration has proposed imposing tariffs on as much as $150 billion worth of Chinese imports. Beijing has vowed to retaliate with its own measures against American soybeans to television makers.

Mnuchin said China has been "very helpful" in supporting US sanctions against North Korea, and welcomed the regime leader's announcement on Friday to suspend nuclear testing.

Still, he said the US would continue to exert its "maximum pressure" campaign until the rogue regime abandons its nuclear weapons program in a proven way.

