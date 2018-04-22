Clear

Latest HFD inspections are not a scam, despite many skeptics

An Ewa cafe thought it was being scammed by fake Honolulu Fire Department inspectors, but they turned out to be legit...

An Ewa cafe thought it was being scammed by fake Honolulu Fire Department inspectors, but they turned out to be legit!

Boba Cafe posted these photos to Instagram Thursday, saying two men in HFD uniforms entered the shop to conduct an inspection around 7 p.m., but did not properly identify themselves. Cafe employees say they called Honolulu police, who told them other businesses reported similar stories of HFD inspectors dropping in.

The confusion probably stems from a recent HFD alert to be on the lookout for people posing as fire inspectors offering to inspect homes. After further investigation, Honolulu Fire officials confirmed this inspection is real.

HFD says inspections are conducted during the day and night. Sometimes the inspectors wiil drive personal vehicles. You can ask to see their identification card or call the department at (808) 723-7139.

Boba Cafe told Island News it took down the posts.

