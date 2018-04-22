Virginia Beach 2-year-old battling cancer gets surprised with new playground set

A little boy received a very special gift Saturday!

Two-year-old David Johnson received a brand new playground set. The little boy is almost one year cancer-free after spending the first year of his young life in the hospital.

Towne Bank and Roc Solid Foundation donated the play set, then set it up Saturday morning while his parents took him out for a special breakfast.

David's parents say the new play set is important for him because it can help him stay healthy.

"The children can't go around other children, they could be exposed to any types of germs. So if you're in the comfort of your own home, it's much safer," David's mother said.

David wasted no time and started playing on the new set as soon as he got home.