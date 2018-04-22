Clear

Virginia Beach 2-year-old battling cancer gets surprised with new playground set

A little boy received a very special gift Saturday!Two-year-old David Johnson received a brand new playground ...

Posted: Apr. 22, 2018 11:51 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2018 9:57 PM

A little boy received a very special gift Saturday!

Scroll for more content...

Two-year-old David Johnson received a brand new playground set. The little boy is almost one year cancer-free after spending the first year of his young life in the hospital.

Towne Bank and Roc Solid Foundation donated the play set, then set it up Saturday morning while his parents took him out for a special breakfast.

David's parents say the new play set is important for him because it can help him stay healthy.

"The children can't go around other children, they could be exposed to any types of germs. So if you're in the comfort of your own home, it's much safer," David's mother said.

David wasted no time and started playing on the new set as soon as he got home.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Rain moving in, warm conditions stay.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It