Two men killed in boating accident on Lake Havasu

Posted: Apr. 22, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Apr. 22, 2018 9:57 PM

Two men have died after a boat crash at Lake Havasu.

It happened Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a large boat that was traveling at high speeds had crashed and then sank.

Several Good Samaritan boats were in the area and had pulled two men and one woman out of the water.

After performing CPR, sheriff's deputies loaded the three occupants into different MCSO Patrol Boats, and transported each of them to the Contact Point Water Safety Center within minutes.

At Contact Point they were met by Lake Havasu City Fire Department personnel who took over life-saving efforts.

The occupants were all transported to the Havasu Regional Medical Center.

The two men did not survive.

The woman was listed in extremely critical condition.

The boat was recovered from the lake bottom by a local salvage company.

The boat was identified as the M35 (35 foot) Wide Body DCB known as "Lickity Split".

The victims have been identified as Brad Kloepfer, 57 from Lake Havasu City, who was operating the watercraft, and Paul Selberg, 69 of Lake Havasu City, who was a passenger.

The female passenger was identified as Connie Davis Kloepfer, 58 of Lake Havasu City.

Initial investigations showed that all the occupants were wearing life jackets and the operator was wearing his safety kill switch

High speeds were a contributing factor in this crash.

The case is still under investigation.

