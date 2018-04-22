Ten counter-protesters arrested at neo-Nazi rally in Newnan

Tempers flared in a normally quiet downtown Newnan, Saturday, during a neo-Nazi rally.

Seven hundred local and federal officers stood ready in riot gear. CBS46 was on scene when ten counter-protesters were arrested during the rally.

The White Supremacist group says they "are fighting for a better tomorrow." But others say they are only about hate and division.

During the entire rally, NSM members and counter protesters were separated by barriers, fences and officers with bats.

City officials with Newnan tell CBS46 there were no injuries and no property damage during the rally.