$20K Reward Offered After 3 Antelope Valley Friends Go Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating three people from the Antelope Valley community of Littlerock who have been missing for months, officials said Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

Jose Lara Paez, Cuauhtemoc Lara and Julieta Arvizu all disappeared in January under suspicious circumstances, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Lara, 39, and Arvizu, 49, lived together in Littlerock, while 66-year-old Paez stayed at their home but was not a resident there, according to the Sheriff's Department.

They were reported missing by family members on various dates, but none have been seen or heard from since Jan. 14, investigators said.

Detectives have not provided details on the suspicious nature of their disappearance.

A $20,000 reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger's Office for information leading to the apprehension of the person or people responsible.

Though Lara and Paez share a last name, they are not related, officials said.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477, the P3 Tips mobile phone app or LACrimeStoppers.org.