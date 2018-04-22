Clear

Waffle House shooting leaves multiple dead

Police say a gunman wearing just a green jacket is still on the loose in Antioch, Tennessee, after shooting several people at a Waffle House and leaving multiple dead.

Four people were killed and at least two others were shot at a Tennessee Waffle House on Sunday morning, Metro Nashville Police said.

Police say the gunman was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. (4:25 a.m. ET) in Antioch, part of the Nashville area.

The assailant later shed his jacket, police spokesman Don Aaron said.

He said a customer intervened. "The man who wrestled the gun away is a hero," Aaron said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Police said the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to Reinking, though the gunman was last seen walking away from the scene nude.

So far, the motive for the shooting appears to be random, police said.

