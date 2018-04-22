Armenian protest leader detained amid mass demonstrations

Armenia's opposition leader has agreed to hold talks with the country's newly-appointed Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan after nine days of mass demonstrations calling for Sargsyan's resignation, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reports.

"I will meet Serzh Sargsyan to discuss the conditions of his resignation and of [a] peaceful transfer of power," opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan said in a video message posted on his Facebook page Saturday, RFE/RL reported.

Members of Armenia's parliament elected Sargsyan prime minister April 17, just days after Armenia transitioned to a parliamentary system, according to state news agency Armenpress.

Sargsyan had previously served two five-year terms as president and critics say his prime ministerial role could give him the power to stay in office too long.

Protesters have been rallying over fears the government is becoming more authoritarian and the last few days hundreds of demonstrators have been detained, including 70 on Saturday, according to RFE/RL.

Sargsyan posted a message on his website Saturday acknowledging the demonstrations over the past week and saying the authorities respected Armenians' right to protest but that some gatherings had been unlawful.

"Unfortunately, these public meetings were often held in breach of the law, getting unnecessary and anarchic manifestations as reported in numerous statements issued by the Police," his statement continued. "The developments are fraught with unpredictable consequences, endanger the public order, and can undermine the complex and subtle harmony of Armenian society."

Sargsyan said he had urged Pashinyan to come to the negotiating table to resolve the situation.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian spoke briefly to Pashinyan surrounded by a crowd of protesters in Republic Square in Yerevan Saturday, Armenpress reported. Sarkissian later met with Sargsyan, it said.