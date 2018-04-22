Take a look at the week in politics from April 15 through April 21.

Scroll for more content...

Former President George W. Bush and his father, former President George H.W. Bush, watch as the casket of former first lady Barbara Bush is loaded into a hearse at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Saturday, April 21, in Houston. More than 1,000 mourners gathered to celebrate the life of "the first lady of the greatest generation."

Former FBI Director James Comey appears on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday. In a number of media appearances this week to promote his new book, Comey discussed President Donald Trump, his firing and his decision to make public the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton. The Department of Justice also authorized the release of Comey's memos documenting conversations with the President.

Students from more than 2,500 schools across the country walked out of class Friday to call for stricter gun control. The event coincided with the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

Stormy Daniels arrives at federal court in New York on Monday for a case related to Michael Cohen's seized documents. A judge said Cohen could review materials seized when the FBI raided his home, office and hotel room last week for any communications with the President, but held off on deciding how prosecutors will ultimately be able to use the evidence.

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speak at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday. Trump said he was looking forward to his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but maintained that he'd be willing to stand up and leave if the meeting fell short of his expectations.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley offered a rare rebuke after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suggested she had been confused about new Russia sanctions. "With all due respect, I don't get confused," she said in a statement.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan listens to Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady during a press conference on Tuesday.

The hearse carrying former first lady Barbara Bush passes members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets as it nears her husband's presidential library Saturday in College Station, Texas. After an invitation-only funeral in Houston, Bush, who died Tuesday, was buried at a gated plot near the library. Some 700 members of the Corps of Cadets lined the Barbara Bush Drive leading up to the building.

Michael Cohen leaves court Monday in New York. It was revealed in court that Fox News personality Sean Hannity was a secret client of Cohen's. Hannity said, "I never retained him in the traditional sense," and that he believed his conversations about legal questions were confidential.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth makes history by bringing her 10-day-old daughter onto the Senate floor for a vote. The day before, senators unanimously voted in favor of a rule change to allow babies onto the floor.

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Trump speaks during a lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday. A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Indiana abortion law signed by Pence when he served as the state's governor is unconstitutional.

Members of the House Agriculture Committee work on crafting the 2018 farm bill on Wednesday. The new bill includes $1 billion in funding for job training for food stamp recipients.

President Donald Trump stands ready to welcome Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. The two discussed relations with North Korea ahead of Trump's expected summit with Kim Jong Un. Friday, Kim announced that his nation was halting nuclear and ballistic missile testing, according to state media.

The American flag flies at half-staff in Washington in honor of Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday at age 92.