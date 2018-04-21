NYC streets go car-free for Earth Day

New Yorkers are used to a lot of traffic. All day, every day streets are filled with cars, but for one day, busy streets will be car-free.

In celebration of Earth Day, 30 blocks of New York City will only be open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Broadway will be closed to car traffic between Times Square and Union Square.

Within those streets, several programs and activities will be made available to visitors, including fitness classes, performances and other activities.

Citi Bike is also offering free day passes through its app.

The goal is to encourage people to choose more environmentally-friendly methods of transportation.

A portion of Washington Heights will also be closed between West 181st and West 190th streets on St. Nicholas Avenue.