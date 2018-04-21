Man, 20, charged in death of Durant High School football player

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a Durant High School football player, authorities said.

Samuel Morrissey, 20, of Riverview, was arrested and charged Saturday with murder stemming from a drug transaction that led to the death of 18-year-old Grover Wills, a Durant High School student and star athlete, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

On April 15 shortly before 8 p.m. Morrissey met Wills at a Mobil gas station at 612 W. Lumsden Road in Brandon in order to sell him marijuana, a Hillsborough sheriff's office media release said.

They arranged the meeting place via social media.

Wills attempted to pay for the marijuana using counterfeit money wrapped in legitimate U.S. dollars, the release said.

When Morrissey became aware, he attempted to take back the marijuana. A fight broke out and Morrissey shot Wills one time using a .38 caliber revolver.