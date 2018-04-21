Clear

Avicii songs ring out from this Dutch town's bell tower as a tribute to the late Swedish artist

Posted: Apr. 21, 2018 3:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2018 9:23 PM

In a tribute to the late Swedish artist Avicii, a town in the Netherlands played some of his most popular songs with its bell tower on Saturday morning.

The music rang out from the Dom Tower in Utrecht, Netherlands, CNN affiliate RTL Netherlands reported. It's the tallest church tower in the country.

Pim Brassien, 30, of Utrecht, filmed some of the tribute. He recognized the Avicii tracks "Wake Me Up," "Without You" and "Hey Brother" as the bells chimed.

When asked whether he was a fan of Avicii, Brassien responded, "Of course, who's not?"

Brassien told CNN he listened to a Dutch radio station play nothing but Avicii songs for two hours upon hearing the news Friday.

The Grammy-nominated Swedish artist was found dead Friday in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.

