Missouri House Democratic leadership asks representative to resign

A release from Missouri's House Democratic leadership said they are asking for Representative Bob Burns to resign in light of "disturbing recordings of calls" made to a radio show with a host who makes "racist on-air statements."

The release was posted on Twitter on Saturday by Representative Kip Kendrick on Saturday and it was written by House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty.

It said:

"In recent days, House Democratic leadership learned of disturbing recordings of calls by Rep. Bob Burns to a St. Louis-area radio show whose host is notorious for making racist on-air statements. While we acknowledge some of the recordings have been edited, the fact that Rep. Burns repeatedly called into this show is reprehensible give the host's well-known racist views. As a result, House Democratic leadership has asked Rep. Burns to immediately tender his resignation as state representative. We will not tolerate this conduct from any member of the Democratic Caucus."

Claire McCaskill released a statement on Saturday as well, also calling for Burns to resign:

"It's come to my attention that in multiple call-in interviews with KQQZ-AM Radio, Representative Burns expressed public support for - and agreement with - an individual who has delivered a constant toxic stream of racist, sexist attacks on his radio show.

Rhetoric like this is not only offensive - it stokes fear and division, and gives license to those who would perpetuate further toxic rhetoric and behavior. Rep. Burns' public statements of support for this individual do not reflect the values of the state of Missouri. And his failure to challenge such hateful rhetoric is a disservice to the Missourians he represents.

I urge him to resign his seat in the Missouri General Assembly immediately."

Burns, 69, represents the 93rd district, which is parts of the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County. He was elected to his first two-year term in November of 2012.