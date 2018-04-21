Nearly $14K raised for sexual assault survivors during Newport News 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event

Men strutted in women's high heels for a good cause Saturday at the Newport News "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event.

Scroll for more content...

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is the largest march against sexual violence on the peninsula. Men collect pledges, then walk one mile in women's high heels to protest sexual and gender based violence.

Over $13,700 was raised Saturday. All proceeds will benefit the center for Sexual Assault Survivors, a non-profit rape crisis center serving the peninsula.

ABC Special Agent John Sandhofer raised over $1,000 and was awarded the top supporter red heel plaque.

Over $8,000 was raised last year, which helped purchase educational materials for parents and the community, purchase supplies for victims of human trafficking, supported community outreach hours and a 24 hour response to victims of sexual violence and more.