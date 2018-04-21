Clear

High School Students Learn To Operate Solar Panels

Students at Don Tyson school of innovation are getting a hands on look at the production and use of solar technology....

Posted: Apr. 21, 2018 2:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2018 9:24 PM

Students at Don Tyson school of innovation are getting a hands on look at the production and use of solar technology.

"As a high school student its a really great experience to have a freight farm and the solar panel area, " said Grady Kitterman.

Today's Power and Ozark Electric installed 12 new solar panels.

Students were trained on how to use the software and get familiar with renewable technology.

Students like junior Miguel Hernandez are excited to learn the ropes, "Introducing this new technology to students so early allows for innovation to happen faster," said Hernandez.

The solar electricity will also be used to sustain their freight farm.

EAST Program facilitator Wade Ward is sure students will see the new avenues this technology will open in the future.

"We're hoping with these solar panels can accomplish is letting students understand what kind of technological components are out there as far as opportunities for jobs and job placements," said Wade.

