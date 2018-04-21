Local boater helps flood victims on Kauai

Call it Kokua Kauai... Throughout the week, good Samaritans volunteered services on water to bring in food and water to landlocked Wainiha and Haena.

Scroll for more content...

"It feels amazing to be able to help the community. we all grew up here and it's all our friends and family out there. we have this amazing boat and it's perfect for the job," Tim Hamilton, local boater helping flood victims said.

Multiple landslides are blocking the main road in and out of the area and that could mean residents may not be able to drive out for months. The only way to and from the area is by boat or helicopter.

Local charter companies want to work with Kauai county officials to kick start a daily service to shuttle stranded residents in and out.

"We want to continue assisting the community. All our staff has been volunteering their time but we also want to get them back to work and stimulate the economy as well," Hamilton said.

Recent reports of an alleged bad apple extorting flood victims isn't sitting well with residents because they've seen boaters doing a world of good.

Chris Childress was hiking Kalalau Valley when heavy rains hit last weekend. He called boaters that helped get him back to Hanalei heroes.

"There were people on the boat offering to pay the boat captain at that time he denied. He said I don't need money, this is all from the heart, which is great... To see the Kauai community come together- really step up to the plate in a natural disaster like that and show Aloha was a really beautiful thing," Childress said.