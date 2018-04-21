City of Newnan braces for neo-Nazi rally Saturday

A large neo-Nazi rally will descend upon the city of Newnan Saturday afternoon and people are bracing for the possibility of violence.

The mood was eerie in the city on Friday as police continued to place barricades and getting the lay of the land ahead of the rally.

The entire park where the rally is planned to take place if completely barricade with fences attached to them. Barricades were also placed around businesses to protect storefronts as well.

It's apparent the city and police have a plan, but they have not communicated it to media.

Gina Godfrey pulled up to a bank that was completely barricaded just looking to grab some money.

"It's scary that this is coming to our town because we didn't ask for this," she said.

Seeing the National Socialist Movement rally's in the past, Godfrey thinks things will get violent.

"If you go up against them, what could happen, because they are not standing up for love. They are standing up for hate," she said.

Edwina Jackson isn't going to let the white supremacist run her out of the place she calls home.

"I'm not going to let that fear get to me," she said. "I'm going to come through. I'm going to see because if I had to be that light that shines through, so you never know what can take place."

Friday was all about coming together as a community. Everyone that we spoke to does not want the neo-Nazis here. They don't agree with them, but they understand their First Amendment rights.

There will be over 400 officers on hand for the rally on Saturday, and we've been told there will be up to 100 people for the neo-Nazi rally, so the police presence will definitely be strong, and they are here to control the situation and monitor the park.

The rally begins at 3 p.m.