Ardmore man charged with murder, arson after TBI investigation

A Giles Co. man has been charged with murder and arson after a string of fires in the area were investigated by special agents, TBI officials confirmed.

TBI began their investigation on Feb. 21 after a request from the 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper and the Ardmore Police Department

Ardmore Police responded to 13 arson fires since January 2018.

One of those fires occurred at a residence on Pheasant Run. The female homeowner, 83-year-old Paulene Shelton, was home at the time of the fire.

Shelton was pulled from the home and transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Throughout the investigation, TBI agents developed information that implicated Edwin Neil King, 19, in nine of the fires including the one that killed Shelton.

A Giles Co. Grand Jury indicted King with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson and four counts of arson on Monday.

King was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Giles Co. Jail on a $20,000 bond.