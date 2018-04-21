Final arrest made in brazen Pensacola stoplight shootout

It's been some three months since a scary exchange of gunfire in the middle of the day at a traffic intersection in Pensacola, Fla., on January 22, 2018, but Escambia County Sheriff's Office (ECSO) deputies did not give up on the investigation, and have made their final arrest.

According to a news release posted on ECSO's Facebook Page, deputies arrested Jonathan Harris, 27, for attempted murder, in connection to the shootout, as well as drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators said they arrested Harris on April 19 during a traffic stop on a car that had fled from officers earlier in the day. They said Harris was driving the car in question.

Found in the car, deputies said, were "three, clear plastic baggies with a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for cocaine, another plastic baggie containing Hydrocodone pills, a stolen gun, marijuana and more than $4,000 in cash."

This wouldn't be the first time Harris has been arrested for drug and violence charges. Jail records indicate Harris has a rap sheet dating back to 2009.

The January 22 shootout took place at the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Fortunately, investigators said no one was injured in the brazen exchange.

Jeremy Olds, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on January 23. Jail records show he has an extensive arrest history dating back to 2011.

Deputies released dash camera video of the brazen ordeal, and in its social media news release Friday, April 20, ESCO said, "it's hard to forget this video."