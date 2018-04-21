Explosives stolen from pipeline construction site found

Some of the explosives that were stolen from an Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Construction site in Lancaster County this past weekend have been found.

Susquehanna Regional Police were alerted of the findings around 2:30 p.m. after a person hiking the trails at River Front Park spotted explosives while walking the trail on Vinegar Valley Road. Police then immediately contacted The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Investigators recovered a total of 320 cartridges of dynamite (weighing approximately 352 pounds at 1.1 pound per cartridge) and a total of 404 blasting caps. Initial inventory of the missing explosives totaled 640 cartridges (weighing approximately 704 pounds) and approximately 400 blasting caps.

ATF special agent, Don Robinson says the contents were most likely dumped at that location within the last 48 hours, adding that ATF is exhausting all efforts to find the remaining contents, if there are any.

Almost 300 work site employees and other witnesses relating to the investigation have been interviewed so far. The ATF plans on continuing those interviews Saturday.

Anyone with information pertaining to the discarding of the materials in the public park or relating to the theft of the explosive materials to contact the ATF hotline at 1-888-ATF-BOMB (1-888-283-2662) or call 911.

A $20,000 reward is still available for information leading to the identification and/or the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.