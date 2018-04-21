At least 10 dead in Nicaragua protests over social security changes

At least 10 people have died in Nicaragua during violent protests this week over the government's planned changes to the social security system, Vice President Rosario Murillo told state media outlet El 19 Digital.

Demonstrators in the capital of Managua threw rocks and set fires in unrest that started Wednesday, and police responded with tear gas.

The social security changes would increase contributions into the social security system by workers and employers but reduce the amount retired workers will get as a pension.

The government said Friday night it's opening talks with the protesters, according to El 19 Digital. President Daniel Ortega was scheduled to speak Saturday afternoon.

The army was deployed late Friday to protect government buildings, El 19 Digital reported.

The UN Human Rights Office condemned the violence against protesters, whom the vice president compared earlier to "vampires" who "feed off blood and they think that with this, they'll achieve advances in their political agenda."

Nicaragua "needs to comply with their international obligations to guarantee that people are able to freely express their rights of freedom of expression and freedom to peacefully assemble," UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell said in a statement.