Former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal cooperating with Cohen probe

Keith Davidson, the lawyer at the center of agreements with two women paid to keep silent about alleged affairs from more than a decade ago with Donald Trump, is cooperating with the probe into the President's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, Davidson's spokesman said Friday.

"Mr. Davidson has been contacted by the federal authorities regarding the Michael Cohen probe in the Southern District of New York. Mr. Davidson was asked to provide certain limited electronic information. He has done so and will continue to cooperate to the fullest extent possible under the law," Davidson spokesman Dave Wedge said in a statement to CNN.

The White House has denied the claims of both women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

The Washington Post first reported on Davidson's statement of cooperation.