It was a jam-packed news week -- even with President Trump away from DC

It's been a stormy start to spring so far for the Trump administration, with adult film star Stormy Daniels dominating headlines. But -- this being the Trump administration -- the Daniels news wasn't even the biggest news of the week.

Scroll for more content...

Instead, the political world's eyes were on former FBI Director James Comey, beginning on Sunday night when he sat down with ABC's George-Stephanopoulos. Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, released his book "A Higher Loyalty" on Tuesday and has been making media rounds -- and headlines -- all week.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago (or as the president calls it: "indeed-the Southern White House.") Trump also received some good news: Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be joining his legal team.-Giuliani told CNN his focus will be on interfacing with special counsel Robert Mueller in his Russia probe and to help bring everything to a conclusion. Speaking of Russia ... on Thursday there was a-flood of developments related to the Russia investigation.

Read Friday's full edition of The Point newsletter.

CNN's Brenna Williams compiled a whopping 42 headlines from Monday through Friday, making this one of the more news-packed weeks of the Trump administration to date -- and the President wasn't even in Washington!

Monday:

Tuesday:-

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday: