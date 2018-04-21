It was a jam-packed news week -- even with President Trump away from DC

It's been a stormy start to spring so far for the Trump administration, with adult film star Stormy Daniels dominating headlines. But -- this being the Trump administration -- the Daniels news wasn't even the biggest news of the week.
Instead, the political world's eyes were on former FBI Director James Comey, beginning on Sunday night when he sat down with ABC's George-Stephanopoulos. Comey, who was fired by Trump last year, released his book "A Higher Loyalty" on Tuesday and has been making media rounds -- and headlines -- all week.
Meanwhile, in Florida, Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago (or as the president calls it: "indeed-the Southern White House.") Trump also received some good news: Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be joining his legal team.-Giuliani told CNN his focus will be on interfacing with special counsel Robert Mueller in his Russia probe and to help bring everything to a conclusion. Speaking of Russia ... on Thursday there was a-flood of developments related to the Russia investigation.
CNN's Brenna Williams compiled a whopping 42 headlines from Monday through Friday, making this one of the more news-packed weeks of the Trump administration to date -- and the President wasn't even in Washington!
Monday:
- Trump slams Comey after bombshell interview
- Cohen can review seized docs but judge will decide who vets what investigators can see
- WaPo: Trump hasn't signed off on Russia sanctions Haley announced
- Sean Hannity responds after being named as Michael Cohen's mystery client-
Tuesday:-
- Stormy Daniels releases sketch of man who allegedly threatened her over Trump affair
- Trump and Abe aim to lessen tension over trade and North Korea
- NYT: Trump and Mattis disagreed over congressional approval for Syria strike
- WH response to Russia sanctions confusion: Blame Nikki Haley
- Haley's response to WH blame over sanctions: 'I don't get confused'
- US struck Syria without certainty on sarin
- Trump to rally in Michigan during White House Correspondents' Dinner
- Trump says 5 locations are being considered for Kim Jong Un meeting-
Wednesday:
- Trump calls Stormy Daniels composite sketch 'a total con job'
- Trump, contradicting his own words, denies firing Comey over Russia probe
- Cohen provides list of names for judge to consider in document review; Feds could turn over docs to Cohen as soon as next week
- Trump says Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un last week
- White House looking into EPA's Pruitt spending, Mulvaney says
- Trump decided to abandon plans for more Russia sanctions
- Former Trump lawyer says he warned the President that Cohen could turn against him
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer mulling suing Trump directly for defamation
- Trump on firing Mueller or Rosenstein: 'They're still here'
- Trump says he looks forward to talks with North Korea's Kim
- DHS secretary declines to explain Trump's 'breeding' tweet
Thursday:
- Cohen drops defamation suits over infamous dossier
- Justice Dept. watchdog sends McCabe findings to federal prosecutors for possible charges
- Mueller team says it has not gone rogue
- Justice Dept. turns over James Comey's memos on Russia investigation
- Trump and Sessions lose another sanctuary cities case
- EPA inspector general to begin second review of Pruitt's security detail
- Rosenstein told Trump he's not a target in Cohen investigation
- White House source: Trump has 'weathered Comey' but Cohen is 'consuming him'
- Giuliani says he is joining Trump's legal team to help bring Mueller probe to a conclusion-
- Judge blocks Trump administration from transferring American ISIS suspect
- White House: Bolton meets with Russian ambassador-
- President Trump won't attend Barbara Bush funeral, to 'avoid disruptions'-
- Trump threatens to pull funding for California National Guard deployment-
- Comey memos detail Trump's comments on Russia, reservations about Flynn
Friday:
- Ex-Forbes reporter says Trump posed as spokesman, lied to him to embellish wealth
- Trump to deliver commencement speech at Naval Academy
- Judge hears arguments to delay Stormy Daniels case.
- Democrats file suit alleging Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks conspired to interfere in 2016 campaign
- Judge wants to hear from Cohen before ruling on Daniels case