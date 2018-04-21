Charges recommended against woman who threw injured cat in dumpster

Green Bay Police are asking the Brown County District Attorney's Office to file charges against a woman who allegedly threw an injured cat into a trash bin.

The woman and her car were caught on surveillance at the Mason Manor Apartments on Admiral Court Tuesday. The next day, after the images went public, the woman turned herself in and admitted to investigators that she hit the cat with her car and instead of calling police for help, she placed the animal in a dumpster.

The humane society determined the cat needed to be put down.

"Justice needs to be served in this case obviously. You know, this cat was hit, and it suffered. It suffered for hours. It's not okay," said Mallory Meves a humane officer with the Green Bay Police Department.

The suspect faces possible misdemeanor charges of mistreating and abandoning an animal.

Police advise that if a similar situation happens to you, call them and they'll take the animal with no questions asked.