Tennessee Gov. Signs Bill Allowing Wine, Liquor Sales On Sunday

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has signed a measure into law that allows wine and liquor sales on Sunday.The c...

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 5:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 6:13 PM

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam has signed a measure into law that allows wine and liquor sales on Sunday.

The controversial plan allows grocery stores to sell wine on Sunday beginning January 1, 2019, while liquor stores can immediately begin operating seven days a week.

Haslam confirmed last week he would sign the bill after it passed 17-11 in the Senate.

Tennessee first voted to allow grocery stores to sell wine back in 2016 after years of back and forth and under constant pressure from citizens and grocery store lobbyists.

