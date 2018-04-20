Clear
Police department holding contest to find person who 'has the most marijuana'

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 5:37 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 6:13 PM

It's not every day that a small town police department asks people to show off their weed stash, but 4/20 is not an ordinary day.

The 20th of April has become an annual international holiday for fans of marijuana, despite the fact that the drug is still illegal in most of America and at the Federal level.

This year, the Youngsville Police Department wants in on the party.

"Since today is 4/20, we are giving away prizes to the person that has the most marijuana," reads a post on the department's official Facebook page. "If you think you have more marijuana than anyone else, and you want to enter this contest, come by and show us at 304 Fourth Street Youngsville, La."

The post does not list the prize for the person who shows up to the police station with the biggest stash of marijuana.

The department has offered to extend the contest for until the end of April.

