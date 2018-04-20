Clear
What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A young business owner. Ambitious baboons. And doubtful investors. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018 3:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 6:15 PM

A young business owner. Ambitious baboons. And doubtful investors. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A viral spoof

This is how Rihanna applies body lotion. And here's how her fans do it.

A history making rap artist

This prestigious music award is typically given to classical or jazz works. Not anymore.

A new home

'Fearless girl' is moving. But she won't go very far.

A rebellious group

Four baboons and a barrel in their enclosure. What could go wrong?

An elite business

He's a 17-year-old personal shopper. 300 soccer stars call him.

An uncertain future

The company's majority owner issues a dire warning. Is it too good to be true?

