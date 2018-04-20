Students plan national walkout for Columbine shooting anniversary

More than 2,000 schools nationwide are expected to participate in National School Walkout on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

High school students are planning to walk out on April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

The Kern High School District is encouraging students to attend class. KHSD spokesperson, Lisa Krch, released the following statement:

We understand that, nationally, student activists are calling for another walkout for Friday, April 20, 2018. The Kern High School District places great value on instructional time and school safety. We encourage students to attend class and be present for instruction. In the event of a walkout, we want to maintain a safe environment for both the students exiting and for those who remain in class to receive instruction.

In March, many of our school sites had students who organized walkouts and walk-ins, and those demonstrations occurred in a peaceful and respectful manner. It is our hope that should more walkouts occur on April 20th, the demonstrations continue to be peaceful and respectful. Administrators on our school sites will work with the Kern High School District Police Department to ensure the walkout is carried out in an organized and safe manner. Students who miss class will be addressed through the district attendance program.

Students are planning to gather outside of schools starting at 10 a.m., taking 13 seconds of silence to honor the 13 that were killed at Columbine High School.

High school students from Foothill, East, Highland, Centennial and South are leading the walkout effort locally. Students are planning to walk out of their classrooms at 10 a.m., meet at Mill Creek Park at 1 p.m. and march to the Liberty Bell on Truxtun Avenue. They'll hold a brief demonstration there and return to Mill Creek Park where there will be speakers and voter registration booths.