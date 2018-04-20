Seven students arrested after campus fights

Several students from East Bakersfield High School were arrested by district police on Thursday after two fights broke out on campus, according to the Kern High School District.

There were two unrelated student fights at East High, according to KHSD spokesperson Lisa Krch.

Seven students were arrested by KHSD Police.

One fight was recorded and the behavior shown is "clearly unacceptable," Krch said.

The graphic video has been circulating social media. The video shows what appears to be a student being jumped and assaulted by a group of other students. The post claims the student suffered a broken neck and was hospitalized, but that has not been confirmed by KHSD.

KHSD said the incident has been investigated and appropriate student discipline will be implemented. The district cannot comment on student discipline due to FERPA laws protecting the individual right of students, Krch said.