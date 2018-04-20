Local business owner helps develop rescue raft

It's a one of a kind prototype and while it may be unusual looking, Jesse Fisher says his "Creature Jet" has the potential to save lives.

Scroll for more content...

"You know a low head dam is a very silent killer across the United States. There's thousands of them," said Jesse Fisher, owner of Class V Adventure Gear in Boise.

"It was literally hatched over a campfire."

Fisher along with the owner of Creature Craft were trying to figure out a way to revolutionize the rescue industry.

"This can literally drive into the dam and create a stable platform to perform the rescue."

It's called the Creature Jet and while anyone can use it, it's primarily meant for rescue professionals.

"This is the only self riding vehicle in the world right so the reason for the top is if you get tipped over, you lean into what we call the high side and it rides itself back. It's kind like the old Weeble Wobble that we used to play with when we were kids. You know you punch it and it comes back up."

The prototype has already been out on the water

"It's went up some very solid class three rapids, we we're clocked at 48 miles an hour going up the straights so when people need to be rescued, they need to be rescued now."

With Spring run-off, comes opportunity to test it out even more.

"This is going to be a really prime opportunity, you know to showcase this vehicle's capabilities, you know when we were testing going up the main Payette, there's a very large rapid called, go left. It flips a lot of folks every year and when we say flip it turns them over."

The goal of the Creature Jet is to prevent catastrophe.

"To save lives, to give the industry a tool that is going to work on time, every time."

For updates, head to, https://www.facebook.com/classvgear/