When thousands of runners take part in Fargo Marathon weekend next month, a Fargo couple hopes they'll be inspired by an enormous tunnel of big balloons.

Scroll for more content...

A mile-long stretch, that'll help raise awareness about miscarried or stillborn children.

They are calling the stretch of road: "The Angel Baby Mile."

Heidi and Mike Greenwood cherish the photos they have of their children.

Jules, a baby girl born in November of 2016.

A year later, Leni Jo.

Neither of the precious girls survived, but their parents are now keeping their memories alive with something called the Angel Baby Mile at the upcoming Fargo Marathon.

"It's going to be something special for us and the community and all the people involved," says Mike. "It brings a voice to the voiceless, so to speak."

Over a hundred balloons will form a tunnel at mile 23, or mile 10 of the half.

It's an effort to raise awareness about miscarried or stillborn babies.

"People, they feel uncomfortable talking about it, they don't know how to approach it, or they pretend it didn't happen," says Heidi. "Just so it's more in the open and it's okay to talk about."

Heidi and Mike had no trouble finding sponsors for the big balloons.

Names of the babies will be attached.

Some are finding it therapeutic: so many parents who have lost little loved ones.

"It's been really cool to me to see people that maybe lost a baby in the 70s and they have never really talked about it before, and they are like, 'Yeah, I want to have a balloon,' and they are feeling brave to talk about it, and share, 'That happened to me, too,' and to know that they're special babies," says Heidi.

For Mike, a physician, and Heidi, a longtime competitive runner, this year's marathon will be about more than just a race.

It will be about their two girls - with them such a short time, but heartwarming reminders of them everywhere.

"It is really special for us, and we think about them non-stop and this is just another way to share them with the world," says Mike.

You can learn more about the Angel Baby Mile at the Fargo Marathon here.

Find ways to help families dealing with infant loss on the Hopeful Heart Project website.