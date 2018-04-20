Uber Eats driver arrested, accused of sexually assaulting mentally challenged man

An Uber Eats driver is in custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted a mentally challenged man inside an Atlanta restaurant last month.

Todd Barron, 54, was arrested on April 12 after he allegedly attacked the man inside the bathroom of No Mas Cantina in Downtown Atlanta.

The attack highlights the challenges of safety for this vulnerable population.

Jessica Mathis is disabled and lives with several challenges. It's not uncommon for others like her to be targeted by criminals. According to the website Victims of Crime, those with disabilities are almost 50 percent more likely to be victims of violent crimes.

"I was waiting on the regular bus and I was sitting over by the bus stop and this man tried to come up and approach me and he tried to attack me and knocked me on the ground," said Mathis.

Eric Jacobson from the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities say they're are tips to help keep safe.

"If neighbors know us and our house is being watched after then the chances of that house being robbed is much less because of the fact we have our neighbors looking out for us," says Jacobson. "The same things is true if we have people with disabilities that might be more vulnerable."

Jacobson says those with disabilities and their caregivers should let others know about their challenges. While at work or home there is a second set of eyes.

A spokesperson for Uber Eats released this statement regarding the matter:

"What's been described is extremely disturbing and we are appalled. The delivery partner does not have access to the app and we stand ready to work with police on their investigation."

Meanwhile, Barron is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail and is facing charges of aggravated sodomy and exploitation of a disabled adult.

He's expected to appear in court on April 27.