Program helps young, aspiring musicians

Cadence Music in Fort Myers hosts "Step-Up Nights" at local schools to educate parents, teachers and students on the growing musical ability of your student and can help them learn at a higher level after they begin.

Scroll for more content...

Tod Handley from the program will help your student showing promise how to move forward, how to choose the right instrument and the importance of learning from an expert.

Although this program is geared toward students, Cadence Music encourages people of all ages and levels to play music. It's located at 5215 Ramsey Way Suite #2 in Fort Myers. You can call (239)-275-6262 for more information.