A Big Tip For Restaurant Staff Leaves Them Speechless

When dining out, a 20 percent tip is usually considered standard. So imagine one restaurant staff's reaction when a c...

Posted: Apr. 20, 2018
Updated: Apr. 20, 2018 6:21 PM

When dining out, a 20 percent tip is usually considered standard. So imagine one restaurant staff's reaction when a customer left a staggering 500 percent tip.

As WBBM-TV's Dana Kozlov found out, the tipper didn't leave anyone out after dining at Boka restaurant in Chicago's Lincoln Park on Sunday night.

Server Brandon Anderson says a customer named Mike dined with five friends before heading off to a concert. Before leaving, Mike thanked Anderson for his service and meal and then asked to thank the kitchen staff.

Mike spoke with the 17 kitchen members and then gave them each a $100 bill.

"We were all speechless," said Anderson.

Then, he left Anderson a $200 tip on his $400 dollar tab.

"He definitely came across as extremely genuine," said sous chef Richard Graham. "It came from the heart. It didn't seem like a stunt or some rich snob or anything like that."

Staffers say they don't know anything about Mike except he's from Seattle and this was his first time in Chicago.

